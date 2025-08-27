Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group and 35th Civil Engineer Squadron survey simulated patients during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. By pushing Airmen to perform under realistic pressure, the 35th Fighter Wing sharpened its edge to protect both people and mission continuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)