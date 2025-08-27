Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Batjer, left, and Senior Airman Jacob Millis, 35th Security Forces Squadron Airmen, evacuate a simulated patient during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Airmen refined critical medical and coordination procedures, keeping Misawa postured to respond swiftly under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9288037
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-VQ736-1059
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
