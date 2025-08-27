Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing evacuate a simulated patient during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The scenario tested emergency procedures across both forces, sharpening the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to protect people and preserve mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)