Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron begin to evacuate a crowd during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Practicing under pressure sharpens teamwork and resilience, ensuring Misawa remains postured to respond to emergencies without disrupting mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)