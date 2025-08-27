Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection and 35th Security Forces Squadron assess a simulated patient’s injuries during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Airmen refined critical medical and coordination procedures, keeping Misawa postured to respond swiftly under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
