    Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness [Image 2 of 8]

    Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection and 35th Security Forces Squadron assess a simulated patient’s injuries during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Airmen refined critical medical and coordination procedures, keeping Misawa postured to respond swiftly under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9288032
    VIRIN: 250828-F-VQ736-1218
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    35th MDG
    Japan
    Aircraft mass casualty exercise

