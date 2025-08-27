Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing lift a simulated patient into an ambulance during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. The scenario stressed all levels of emergency operations, demonstrating the 35th Fighter Wing’s speed, precision and readiness when seconds matter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)