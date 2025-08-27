Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group perform triage on simulated patients during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Practicing rapid triage and evacuation validated Misawa’s readiness to respond decisively when emergencies threaten mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)