U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group perform triage on simulated patients during an aircraft mass casualty exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Practicing rapid triage and evacuation validated Misawa’s readiness to respond decisively when emergencies threaten mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9288034
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-VQ736-1295
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Mission-ready medics: mass casualty exercise strengthens 35th FW readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS