Tested by Night, Ready by Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a joint explosive ordnance disposal field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. The FTX built on lessons learned across the theater to improve combat effectiveness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)