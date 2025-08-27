Tested by Night, Ready by Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and Army Soldiers conduct a litter carry during a joint explosive ordnance disposal field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. Participants confronted near-peer explosive threats, medical emergencies and more in this simulated training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)