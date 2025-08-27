Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tested by Night, Ready by Day [Image 4 of 10]

    Tested by Night, Ready by Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman conducts an explosive ordnance sweep during an EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. The FTX built on lessons learned across the theater to improve combat effectiveness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 08:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    NVG
    AFCENT
    EOD
    FTX
    CENTCOM

