Tested by Night, Ready by Day

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Brown, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal section chief, participates in a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. The joint EOD field training exercise focused on developing wartime skills and enhancing interoperability among participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)