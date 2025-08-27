Two U.S. military explosive ordnance disposal technicians talk during a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 20, 2025. U.S. Airmen and Soldiers trained side by side on several EOD scenarios ranging from counter-improvised explosive devices to counter-unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 08:24
|Photo ID:
|9282752
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-PU288-1434
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tested by Night, Ready by Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.