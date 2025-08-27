Tested by Night, Ready by Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. military explosive ordnance disposal technicians talk during a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 20, 2025. U.S. Airmen and Soldiers trained side by side on several EOD scenarios ranging from counter-improvised explosive devices to counter-unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)