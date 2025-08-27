Tested by Night, Ready by Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua McCoy, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, drinks water after finishing a joint EOD field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. The joint EOD field training exercise focused on developing wartime skills and enhancing interoperability among participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)