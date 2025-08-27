Tested by Night, Ready by Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Torres, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, prepares to depart for a joint field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. The FTX built on lessons learned across the theater to improve combat effectiveness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)