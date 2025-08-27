U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Torres, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, prepares to depart for a joint field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. The FTX built on lessons learned across the theater to improve combat effectiveness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 08:24
|Photo ID:
|9282751
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-PU288-1372
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tested by Night, Ready by Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.