    Tested by Night, Ready by Day [Image 1 of 10]

    Tested by Night, Ready by Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Colker, left, and Staff Sgt. Colin Popard, both 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, have a discussion during a joint field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. U.S. Airmen and Soldiers trained side by side on several EOD scenarios ranging from counter-improvised explosive devices to counter-unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

