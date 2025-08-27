Tested by Night, Ready by Day

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Colker, left, and Staff Sgt. Colin Popard, both 756th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 184th Ordnance Battalion, have a discussion during a joint field training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 21, 2025. U.S. Airmen and Soldiers trained side by side on several EOD scenarios ranging from counter-improvised explosive devices to counter-unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
