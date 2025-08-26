U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category II of the Quarter award to George Agustin, 57th Maintenance Group resource advisor, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Agustin was recognized for his leadership in managing funding and resources for large-scale exercises, improving facility safety and supporting mission readiness across multiple wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|08.25.2025
|08.26.2025 19:07
|9279263
|250825-F-FT378-1170
|2067x3107
|2.06 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|1
|0
This work, Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.