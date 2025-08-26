Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category II of the Quarter award to George Agustin, 57th Maintenance Group resource advisor, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Agustin was recognized for his leadership in managing funding and resources for large-scale exercises, improving facility safety and supporting mission readiness across multiple wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)