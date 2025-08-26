Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award [Image 8 of 8]

    Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category II of the Quarter award to George Agustin, 57th Maintenance Group resource advisor, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Agustin was recognized for his leadership in managing funding and resources for large-scale exercises, improving facility safety and supporting mission readiness across multiple wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Released by 1st Lt. Alejandra Angarita alejandra.angarita@us.af.mil Chief, Command Information Nellis AFB Public Affairs 702-652-5927 | DSN: 652-5927
