Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter Award to Master Sgt. Cristobal Galindo, 57th Wing operations flight chief, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Galindo was recognized for leading planning conferences, coordinating large-scale exercises and driving operational excellence across joint and special warfare units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)