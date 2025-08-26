Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Quarter award to Staff Sgt. Peyton Garrettson, 57th Operations Group NCO in charge of command and control (C2) integration, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Garrettson was recognized for leading a joint planning conference and synchronizing multi-domain C2 operations to enhance mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)