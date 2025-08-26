Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Airman of the Quarter award to Senior Airman Alyssa Korkos, 57th Operations Group radar and airfield weather systems technician, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Korkos was recognized for leading the restoration and maintenance of radar and weather systems, directly supporting mission execution and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)