Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category III of the Quarter award to Thomas Rocha, 57th Operations Group air traffic controller, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Rocha was recognized for his dedication to training Airmen, performing his duties with excellence and spending time outside of work leading youth groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)