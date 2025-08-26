Released by 1st Lt. Alejandra Angarita alejandra.angarita@us.af.mil Chief, Command Information Nellis AFB Public Affairs 702-652-5927 | DSN: 652-5927

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter award to Lt. Col. Seth Eastman, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, on behalf of Capt. Joshua Baker, 325th Weapons Squadron intelligence flight commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Baker was recognized for leading in multi-agency intelligence operations and driving mission success across joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)