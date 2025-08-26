Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Released by 1st Lt. Alejandra Angarita alejandra.angarita@us.af.mil Chief, Command Information Nellis AFB Public Affairs 702-652-5927 | DSN: 652-5927 [Image 3 of 8]

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter award to Lt. Col. Seth Eastman, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center deputy commander, on behalf of Capt. Joshua Baker, 325th Weapons Squadron intelligence flight commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Baker was recognized for leading in multi-agency intelligence operations and driving mission success across joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 19:07
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    57th Wing
    325th Weapons Squadron
    Award

