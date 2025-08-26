Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category I of the Quarter award to Col. John DeLion, 57th Operations Group commander, on behalf of Daniel Roth, 57th Operations Group airspace manager, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Roth was recognized for directing airspace management for joint exercises, integrating multi-service training and ensuring mission-critical connectivity and compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 19:07
    VIRIN: 250825-F-FT378-1155
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
