Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category I of the Quarter award to Col. John DeLion, 57th Operations Group commander, on behalf of Daniel Roth, 57th Operations Group airspace manager, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Roth was recognized for directing airspace management for joint exercises, integrating multi-service training and ensuring mission-critical connectivity and compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)