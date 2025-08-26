U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lawrence T. Sullivan, 57th Wing commander, presents the Field Grade Officer of the Quarter award to Maj. Jesse Reynolds, 57th Operations Group director of operations, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 25, 2025. Reynolds was recognized for leading public relations planning and coordinating multi-axis strike and rescue operations, ensuring joint force readiness and operational efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9279260
|VIRIN:
|250825-F-FT378-1154
|Resolution:
|4566x3038
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
This work, Recognizing Excellence: 57th Wing 2nd Quarter Award [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michael Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.