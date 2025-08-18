USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force dental professionals from the 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron conduct an X-ray prior to a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The procedures were part of a broader medical readiness mission aimed at strengthening partnerships, expanding skills and improving access to specialized care in rural Paraguayan areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
