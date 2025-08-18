USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, poses for a photo prior to a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Amistad 2025 global health engagement in Paraguay aimed to strengthen healthcare systems, promote collaborative medical initiatives, and improve health outcomes across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)