USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, talks to his team prior to a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Amistad 2025 a global health engagement in Paraguay aimed to strengthen healthcare systems, promote collaborative medical initiatives and improve health outcomes across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9273681
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-WJ837-1007
|Resolution:
|6228x4152
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
