USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, talks to his team prior to a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Amistad 2025 a global health engagement in Paraguay aimed to strengthen healthcare systems, promote collaborative medical initiatives and improve health outcomes across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)