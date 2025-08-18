USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, performs an extraction procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The dental services supported AMISTAD 2025’s goal to enhance regional medical readiness and strengthen international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)