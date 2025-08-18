Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

    PARAGUAY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A Paraguayan dental student observes U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, during a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. During Amistad, special emphasis was placed on providing comprehensive dental care, including screenings, treatments, and oral health education, to improve overall health outcomes in the rural communities.(U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9273680
    VIRIN: 250808-F-WJ837-1349
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay
    USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dental

    TAGS

    AMISTAD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download