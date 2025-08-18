USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Paraguayan dental student observes U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, during a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. During Amistad, special emphasis was placed on providing comprehensive dental care, including screenings, treatments, and oral health education, to improve overall health outcomes in the rural communities.(U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)