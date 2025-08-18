A Paraguayan dental student observes U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, during a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. During Amistad, special emphasis was placed on providing comprehensive dental care, including screenings, treatments, and oral health education, to improve overall health outcomes in the rural communities.(U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9273680
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-WJ837-1349
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.