USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

A Paraguayan dental student observes U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, during a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The joint mission provided hands-on training and improved care delivery for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)