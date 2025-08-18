A Paraguayan dental student observes U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, during a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The joint mission provided hands-on training and improved care delivery for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9273679
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-WJ837-1287
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.14 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.