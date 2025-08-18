USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, prepares a patient for an extraction at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The U.S. Air Force coordinated with the Ministry of Health to identify and address gaps in the healthcare system, ensuring a targeted and effective response during the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
