USAF Dental Teams build Readiness, Restore Smiles in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, administers local anesthetic to a patient prior to a dental procedure at the Primero de Mayo Clinic in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The collaboration allowed U.S. and Paraguayan dentists to share techniques and gain experience that prepares them for a wide range of real-world medical environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
