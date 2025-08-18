U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

A Republic of Korea Air Force airman takes a
defensive position alongside 51st Fighter Wing
Airmen while responding to a simulated ground attack
during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base,
Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. One objective of
UFS25 is to deepen the integration between U.S. and
ROK forces by operating side by side, to further their
ability to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 01:38
|Photo ID:
|9271355
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-BW249-3374
|Resolution:
|6255x4174
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
