U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force airman takes a

defensive position alongside 51st Fighter Wing

Airmen while responding to a simulated ground attack

during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base,

Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. One objective of

UFS25 is to deepen the integration between U.S. and

ROK forces by operating side by side, to further their

ability to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)