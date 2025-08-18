Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman operates a light machine gun
    while responding to a simulated ground attack during
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic
    of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise
    that tests large-scale integration of ground, air, space
    and cyberspace capabilities to strengthen
    interoperability and increase combat readiness of U.S.
    and allied forces on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 01:38
    Photo ID: 9271352
    VIRIN: 250819-F-BW249-3299
    Resolution: 6111x4079
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    WeGoTogether
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25
    UlchiFreedomShield25

