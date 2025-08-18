U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman operates a light machine gun

while responding to a simulated ground attack during

Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic

of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise

that tests large-scale integration of ground, air, space

and cyberspace capabilities to strengthen

interoperability and increase combat readiness of U.S.

and allied forces on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)