A U.S. Air Force Airman operates a light machine gun
while responding to a simulated ground attack during
Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic
of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise
that tests large-scale integration of ground, air, space
and cyberspace capabilities to strengthen
interoperability and increase combat readiness of U.S.
and allied forces on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 01:38
|Photo ID:
|9271352
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-BW249-3299
|Resolution:
|6111x4079
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.