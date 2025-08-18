U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Geoffrey Nesbit, 51st

Security Forces Squadron Alpha Flight chief, provides

direction to a Republic of Korea Air Force airman

while responding to a simulated ground attack during

Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, ROK,

Aug. 19, 2025. One objective of UFS25 is to deepen

the integration between U.S. and ROK forces through

side-by-side operations, to further their ability to

defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)