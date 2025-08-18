U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Geoffrey Nesbit, 51st
Security Forces Squadron Alpha Flight chief, provides
direction to a Republic of Korea Air Force airman
while responding to a simulated ground attack during
Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, ROK,
Aug. 19, 2025. One objective of UFS25 is to deepen
the integration between U.S. and ROK forces through
side-by-side operations, to further their ability to
defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
