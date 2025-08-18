U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Republic of
Korea Air Force launch a mounted counterattack in
Humvees in response to a simulated ground attack
during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base,
ROK, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25 exercises the U.S. ROK
alliance strategically through large scale command and
control scenarios, all the way down to individual
tactical events, ensuring the entire force is ready to
operate in contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
