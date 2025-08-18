U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Republic of

Korea Air Force launch a mounted counterattack in

Humvees in response to a simulated ground attack

during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base,

ROK, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25 exercises the U.S. ROK

alliance strategically through large scale command and

control scenarios, all the way down to individual

tactical events, ensuring the entire force is ready to

operate in contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)