U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Republic of
Korea Air Force respond to a simulated ground attack
during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base,
ROK, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise that
tests large-scale integration of ground, air, space and
cyberspace capabilities to strengthen interoperability
and increase combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces
on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 01:38
Photo ID:
|9271349
VIRIN:
|250819-F-BW249-3173
Resolution:
|6758x4510
Size:
|3.33 MB
Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|2
