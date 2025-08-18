U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force and the Republic of

Korea Air Force respond to a simulated ground attack

during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base,

ROK, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25 is an annual exercise that

tests large-scale integration of ground, air, space and

cyberspace capabilities to strengthen interoperability

and increase combat readiness of U.S. and allied forces

on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)