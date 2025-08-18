U.S. Air Force Airmen respond to a simulated ground
attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air
Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25
exercises the U.S.-ROK alliance strategically through
large scale command and control scenarios, all the way
down to individual tactical events, ensuring the entire
force is ready to operate in contingency environments.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 01:38
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.