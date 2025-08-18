U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen respond to a simulated ground

attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air

Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. UFS25

exercises the U.S.-ROK alliance strategically through

large scale command and control scenarios, all the way

down to individual tactical events, ensuring the entire

force is ready to operate in contingency environments.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)