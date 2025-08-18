A U.S. Air Force Airman acts as an opposing force
member during a simulated base attack during Ulchi
Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of
Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. One of the largest training
exercises between the U.S. and ROK, UFS25
incorporates complex challenges and includes
comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure
participants can consistently learn and improve critical
tactics and skills to better readiness in support of the
alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W.
Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 01:38
|Photo ID:
|9271354
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-BW249-3336
|Resolution:
|5716x3815
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.