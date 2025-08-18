Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman acts as an opposing force
    member during a simulated base attack during Ulchi
    Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of
    Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. One of the largest training
    exercises between the U.S. and ROK, UFS25
    incorporates complex challenges and includes
    comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure
    participants can consistently learn and improve critical
    tactics and skills to better readiness in support of the
    alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W.
    Cochran)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 01:38
    Photo ID: 9271354
    VIRIN: 250819-F-BW249-3336
    Resolution: 5716x3815
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    WeGoTogether
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25
    UlchiFreedomShield25

