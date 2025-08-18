U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman acts as an opposing force

member during a simulated base attack during Ulchi

Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of

Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. One of the largest training

exercises between the U.S. and ROK, UFS25

incorporates complex challenges and includes

comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure

participants can consistently learn and improve critical

tactics and skills to better readiness in support of the

alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W.

Cochran)