U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan White, 51st Security
Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, yells to
the driver of a Humvee to advance while responding to
a simulated ground attack during Ulchi Freedom
Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.
19, 2025. One of the largest training exercises between
the U.S. and ROK, UFS25 incorporates complex
challenges and includes comprehensive after-action
reviews to ensure participants can consistently learn
and improve critical tactics and skills. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 01:38
|Photo ID:
|9271348
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-BW249-3151
|Resolution:
|7014x4682
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.