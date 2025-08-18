U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan White, 51st Security

Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, yells to

the driver of a Humvee to advance while responding to

a simulated ground attack during Ulchi Freedom

Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.

19, 2025. One of the largest training exercises between

the U.S. and ROK, UFS25 incorporates complex

challenges and includes comprehensive after-action

reviews to ensure participants can consistently learn

and improve critical tactics and skills. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)