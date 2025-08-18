U.S., ROK Airmen exercise combined base defense

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan White, 51st Security
    Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, yells to
    the driver of a Humvee to advance while responding to
    a simulated ground attack during Ulchi Freedom
    Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug.
    19, 2025. One of the largest training exercises between
    the U.S. and ROK, UFS25 incorporates complex
    challenges and includes comprehensive after-action
    reviews to ensure participants can consistently learn
    and improve critical tactics and skills. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 01:38
    Photo ID: 9271348
    VIRIN: 250819-F-BW249-3151
    Resolution: 7014x4682
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
