A U.S. Air Force dental technician from the 507th Medical Squadron, provides care to a young patient at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy, in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. For the first time in its history, the rural community of Tarumandy received direct dental care through the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
