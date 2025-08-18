Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy [Image 9 of 11]

    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Hernandez, a dentist with the 507th Medical Squadron, poses with 13-year-old Franco David Rodriguez after dental treatment at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy during AMISTAD 2025, Aug. 13, 2025. Hernandez and her team treated nearly 80 patients during the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

