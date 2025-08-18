U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Hernandez, a dentist with the 507th Medical Squadron, poses with 13-year-old Franco David Rodriguez after dental treatment at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy during AMISTAD 2025, Aug. 13, 2025. Hernandez and her team treated nearly 80 patients during the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
