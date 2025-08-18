Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paraguayan families wait to receive care at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. For many patients, the AMISTAD 2025 mission marked the first time they had access to professional dental services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)