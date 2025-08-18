Paraguayan families wait to receive care at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. For many patients, the AMISTAD 2025 mission marked the first time they had access to professional dental services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|9271092
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-WJ837-2017
|Resolution:
|8533x5689
|Size:
|12.36 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
No keywords found.