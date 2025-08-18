Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Hernandez, 507th Medical Squadron dentist, cleans the teeth of 13-year-old patient Franco David Rodriguez at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Preventative care was among the most common treatments, giving children protection against cavities and tooth loss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)