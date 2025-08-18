Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Franco David Rodriguez receives a protective sealant on his molars on a patient at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Preventative care was among the most common treatments, giving children protection against cavities and tooth loss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)