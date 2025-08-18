Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Hernandez, 507th Medical Squadron dentist, cleans 13-year-old Franco David Rodriguez’s teeth at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Hernandez was the first dentist ever to treat patients in Tarumandy, a rural community that previously had no access to oral healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 9271093
    VIRIN: 250813-F-WJ837-2020
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 12.79 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy
    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMISTAD25
    AMISTAD 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download