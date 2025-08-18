Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Hernandez, 507th Medical Squadron dentist, cleans 13-year-old Franco David Rodriguez’s teeth at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Hernandez was the first dentist ever to treat patients in Tarumandy, a rural community that previously had no access to oral healthcare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
