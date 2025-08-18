Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

TARUMANDY, Paraguay — For the first time in its history, the rural community of Tarumandy received its first dentist.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Hernandez, a dentist with the 507th Medical Squadron, and a team of three dental technicians spent two weeks treating children and families during operation AMISTAD 2025, bringing critical oral healthcare to a population that previously had none.



“Every day we’ve set up here, there’s already a line waiting for us,” Hernandez said. “It’s rewarding to know we’re meeting a need that hasn’t been filled before. I feel proud to have been Tarumandy’s first dentist — but also sad knowing how much the community still needs this care after we leave.”



Over the course of the mission, Hernandez and her team saw close to 80 patients, many of them children. The most common issues were cavities and missing first permanent molars among pre-teens. “If I can seal their teeth, I know I’ve bought them six months to a year of protection,” she explained. “That prevention matters more than pulling a tooth — it gives them a chance to keep their smile.”



Her work was supported by the donation of a fully equipped dental suite — complete with a new chair, instruments and supplies — provided by U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy in Asunción to Paraguay’s Ministry of Health.



Health Minister María Teresa Barán noted that the new equipment would help transform care in Tarumandy, where dental services were previously unavailable. She stressed that for families living with chronic dental pain or children struggling in school due to untreated cavities, even a single chair could make a profound difference. Barán added that the donation represented more than equipment — it symbolized the friendship and cooperation between Paraguay and the United States.



She also announced plans for the Ministry of Health to hire a full-time dentist for the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy, ensuring the community’s access to care will continue after the mission.



For Hernandez, that promise makes her two weeks in Tarumandy even more meaningful.



“It’s not just about readiness, it’s about relationships,” Hernandez said. “We were able to provide immediate care, but more importantly, we helped build something lasting. That’s what makes this mission so special.”



AMISTAD 2025, led by U.S. Air Forces Southern, brought together U.S. and Paraguayan medical and dental professionals across the country to provide healthcare, exchange expertise and strengthen regional preparedness. The Tarumandy clinic is just one example of how the global health engagement combines short-term care with long-term capability — improving lives today while laying the foundation for a healthier tomorrow.

