Air Force delivers first dental care to Tarumandy

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Hernandez wears magnification loupes while performing a procedure on a patient at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The mission marked a milestone for Tarumandy, which received a permanent dental suite and commitment for a full-time dentist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)