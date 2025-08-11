Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of 374th Airlift Wing, Fussa City and Fussa Friendship Club leadership pose for a photo in Fussa City during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. More than 60 volunteers from units across Yokota Air Base carried the mikoshi through the streets of Fussa City. (Courtesy Photo)