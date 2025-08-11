Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, helps carry a mikoshi during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. More than 60 volunteers from units across Yokota Air Base carried the mikoshi through the streets of Fussa City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)