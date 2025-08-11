Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

    Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

    FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A volunteer with the 374th Airlift Wing displays his happi coat during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. More than 60 volunteers from units across Yokota Air Base carried the mikoshi through the streets of Fussa City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    This work, Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

