Six years later, Yokota returns to Fussa Tanabata Festival

A volunteer with the 374th Airlift Wing displays his happi coat during the Fussa City Tanabata Festival in Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 8, 2025. More than 60 volunteers from units across Yokota Air Base carried the mikoshi through the streets of Fussa City. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)